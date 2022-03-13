US warns China of consequences if it tries to help Russia on sanctions

The United States authorities have notified Beijing of the “consequences” if the PRC tries to help Russia compensate for losses from Western sanctions, said Jake Sullivan, National Security Adviser to the President of the United States.

“We are closely monitoring the extent to which China actually provides material and economic support to Russia,” Sullivan was quoted as saying by Ria Novosti, RT reported.

According to him, “The US authorities informed Beijing that they would not tolerate or allow any country to try to compensate Russia for its economic losses.”

The adviser to the President of the United States stressed that “this will entail consequences for the PRC.”

Earlier, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said that Western countries are putting pressure on China in order to limit Russia’s access to its yuan reserves.

Western sanctions on Russia will affect the recovery of the global economy and harm all parties, said Premier of the State Council of China Li Keqiang.

“The global economy is already under the heavy influence of the pandemic, the corresponding sanctions will hit the recovery of the global economy and will not benefit either side,” Ria Novosti quoted him as saying.

Keqiang also noted that China has always adhered to an independent and peaceful foreign policy.

“China has always pursued an independent peaceful foreign policy and developed bilateral relations not directed against any third party,” Keqiang concluded.

20220313-212603