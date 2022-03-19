SCI-TECH

US warns of cyber attacks on global satellite networks

By NewsWire
0
0

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the US government has warned about “possible threats” on global satellite communication networks.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have issued a warning, saying they are aware of possible threats to the US and international satellite communication (SATCOM) networks.

Successful intrusions into SATCOM networks could create risk in network providers’ customer environments.

The fresh warning came as satellite modems belonging to thousands of customers in Europe went offline as Russia began the invasion of Ukraine on February 24. The attack affected US telecommunications firm Viasat that owned the affected network.

“Given the current geopolitical situation, CISA’s ‘Shields Up’ initiative requests that all organisations significantly lower their threshold for reporting and sharing indications of malicious cyber activity,” it said in a statement.

CISA and FBI strongly encouraged critical infrastructure organisations and other organisations that are either SATCOM network providers or customers to review and implement the mitigations outlined in this CSA to strengthen SATCOM network cybersecurity.

Last month, Western intelligence agencies launched a probe into the cyber-attack that hit Viasat, resulting in a huge communications outage across Europe.

“We currently believe this was a deliberate, isolated and external cyber event,” Viasat spokesperson Chris Phillips had said.

“Viasat’s continuous and ongoing mitigation efforts have stabilised the KA-SAT network,” he added.

20220319-145603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

moto G7 likely to debut in India on Jan 10

Samsung Galaxy S22 series to be priced aggressively in India

Caffeine intake during pregnancy linked to smaller babies

Tesla enters Chinese region slammed for human rights violation