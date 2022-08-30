WORLD

US welcomes IAEA trip to besieged nuclear plant in Ukraine

NewsWire
0
0

The US government has welcomed the inspection of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in Ukraine by experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

“We fully support the International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Grossi’s expert mission to the power plant and we are glad that the team is on his way to ascertain the safety, security and safeguards of the systems there, as well as to evaluate the staff’s working conditions,” said National Security Council Communications Director John Kirby.

He called on Russia to allow inspectors “safe and unfettered access” and said a nuclear power plant is not an appropriate place for combat operations, dpa news agency reported.

“In the meantime, we continue to believe that a controlled shutdown of Zhaporizhzhya’s nuclear reactors would be the safest and least risky option in the near term,” he added.

Europe’s largest nuclear power plant with six reactors in southern Ukraine has been occupied by Russian troops since March and repeated shelling has triggered fears of a catastrophic nuclear accident.

20220830-055604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    France announces new anti-Covid measures

    Hezbollah says ready for all options to protect Lebanon’s oil, gas

    OECD upgrades Argentina’s 2022 growth forecast to 3.6%

    UK braces for new heatwave