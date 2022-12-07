WORLD

US West sees big early-season snowfalls

NewsWire
0
0

The US West has witnessed early-season big snowfalls, with ski resorts in the Rocky Mountains rejoicing as heavy snow was falling without abatement and Northern California embracing an unusual amount of snowfall.

“No end in sight,” reported OutThere Colorado, and “with more snow headed to Colorado”, the state’s ski resorts were looking forward to a flood of reservations.

Data show that early-season snowfalls translate into increased reservations at resorts, reports Xinhua news agency.

At the famed Aspen, six inches of snow fell on Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Steamboat Springs’s Ski Resort saw 11 inches of snowfall over a 24-hour period, while other resorts saw big accumulations as well.

Meanwhile, Northern California witnessed more snowfalls.

Mammoth Mountain, the biggest ski and snowboard resort in the state, had already seen nearly 5 feet of snowfall this month. That’s more than many ski areas in the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest hope to see all season.

A major storm that hit Northern California brought snow to the mountains but also caused challenges for commuters.

Interstate 80, an east-west transcontinental freeway that crosses the US from downtown San Francisco to Teaneck of New Jersey, was cut off.

Moreover, there are several more storms on the horizon.

It was predicted that three storms would hit the California coast and then slowly move inland.

Tahoe Lake in California, Colorado and Montana would see huge snowfalls while the other West states including Idaho, Wyoming, Utah, New Mexico, and even some parts of Arizona.

With the early-season heavy snow, the NWS said an avalanche warning was in effect in Colorado on Tuesday, especially around the ski resort Vail, located 160 km from Denver, where four inches of snow fell.

20221207-123002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ukraine extends quarantine measures until March

    Libya, Turkey sign agreement on youth capacity building

    Fossil, Google working to bring new features to companion app

    iPhone 14 Pro users complain of shaking camera in 3rd-party apps