WORLD

US woman begins 11-year jail for blood-testing hoax

NewsWire
0
0

Elizabeth Holmes, a former US entrepreneur having founded blood-testing device startup Theranos, reported to a federal prison in Bryan, US’ Texas state, to begin her 11-year term for fraud, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

The report to the federal women’s prison camp came more than a year after a jury convicted the 39-year-old woman on four felony counts of fraud and conspiracy in January 2022. She was sentenced in November to 135 months in jail, Xinhua news agency reported.

As she started her sentence, Holmes will be leaving behind two young children, a son born in July 2021 and a 3-month-old daughter.

Holmes was first indicted in 2018. Her trial saw numerous delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic and her first pregnancy.

The businesswoman dropped out of Stanford University at age 19 and founded Theranos in 2003. With Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, her then-boyfriend, chief operating officer and president, she claimed that the startup’s proprietary blood analyzer device could use just a pinprick of blood to run faster, cheaper and more accurate tests than what labs normally required.

She persuaded some powerful people to join her board, including Henry Kissinger and late former secretary of state George Shultz and was once hailed as a pioneering businesswoman worth $4.5 billion in the US tech industry, according to local media reports.

Shultz’s grandson Tyler Shultz, who worked at Theranos, became a whistleblower for a 2015 Wall Street Journal investigation that exposed flaws in its technology.

Balwani, now 57, was sentenced in December to serve nearly 13 years in prison for defrauding patients and investors. He reported to a federal prison in Southern California in April.

The two convicted were also ordered earlier this month to pay restitution in the amount of 452 million dollars to the victims of their hoax.

20230531-072802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Iraq condemns Yemen’s Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

    Kenya, UNDP partner to launch peace campaign ahead of general elections

    Pak to start local production of CanSinoBio’s vaccine next month

    England will have to win 50-over World Cup to be called...