A woman in the US has reportedly been charged with murder after she allegedly used an Apple AirTag to track down her lover and ran him over after witnessing him with another woman.

It is claimed that Gaylyn Morris found her partner Andre Smith at Tilly’s Pub in an Indianapolis shopping mall in the US with the help of the gadget in the early hours of June 3, reports The Register.

A witness said Morris had driven up to him in the parking lot and inquired whether Smith was in the bar, stating she had a GPS tracker that showed he was inside, according to an affidavit by Detective Gregory Shue.

Morris, the witness said, subsequently spotted Smith within the establishment, as per the report.

The witness went into the bar and saw Morris, Smith, and a female companion get into an altercation. The witness took two videos of the fight and provided them to the police.

Morris, according to the account of a second witness, seized a beer bottle and swung at Smith’s companion, but Smith intervened. The bar owner then asked the three to leave.

According to other witnesses’ accounts in the affidavit, Morris stated she had used an Apple AirTag to locate Smith.

Morris, according to the affidavit, then left, got in her car, and drove away. When Smith went outside, Morris had pulled up outside the Metro Diner just to the east of Tilly’s and drove up on the sidewalk at Smith, running him over, it is claimed.

After Morris backed up over her boyfriend and off the sidewalk, as the affidavit put it, one of the witnesses tried to step in front of the car to protect Smith but Morris allegedly drove around the witness, striking him in the left hip with her car’s mirror then running over Smith and dragging him.

A registered nurse who tried to intervene “could not perform CPR because Smith’s body was completely under the car between the front wheels with his head on the driver’s side behind the front wheel and his feet were at the passenger side front wheel”, the affidavit stated.

When the cops arrived, they found Smith beneath a dark blue 2010 Chevrolet Impala registered to Morris. He was pronounced dead then.

Questioned by police, Morris is said to have initially denied that she had used an AirTag to track Smith, the report said.

When asked if a search warrant were served, would a tracker be found on Smith’s car, Morris, according to the affidavit, admitted placing the Apple wireless tracker in the backseat of Smith’s vehicle near a cup holder.

Apple did not respond to a request for comment on the report.

