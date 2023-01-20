ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

‘USA Today’ names NTR Jr in Oscar prediction list for best actor

NewsWire
0
0

Tollywood star and ‘RRR’ lead actor NTR Jr hogged global limelight after the pan-India film bagged awards at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.

Now there is some more good news for the talented actor, as ‘USA Today’, an influential American website, has shortlisted NTR Jr as one of the hottest contenders for Oscar 2023 for his performance in S.S. Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘RRR’.

The website has predicted that NTR Jr’s role as ‘Komaram Bheem’ will be remembered in this year’s Oscar race as one of the most leading performances of the year.

Previously, NTR Jr was also mentioned by ‘Variety’ among their unranked predictions for the 2023 Academy Awards, and now USA Today has predicted that he will be among the nominees for the Best Actor award at the Oscar awards to be presented on March 12.

The outlook from USA Today has added to the overall sense of anticipation around ‘RRR’ at the Academy Awards this year.

On the career front, NTR Jr will begin shooting for his upcoming film ‘NTR30’, which is directed by Koratala Siva of ‘Janatha Garage’ fame. The film will release in cinemas on April 5, 2024. The actor also has ‘NTR31’ on the cards which will be directed by ‘KGF’ director Prashanth Neel.

20230120-223204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Suniel Shetty-starrer ‘Invisible Woman’ wraps up shoot

    Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare breaks down in tears

    I will get to learn a lot from Remo as this...

    Google Doodle honours Sivaji Ganesan on his 93rd birth anniversary