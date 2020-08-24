Usain Bolt tests positive for coronavirus: Report

London, Aug 24 (IANS) Legendary sprinter Usain Bolt has tested positive for coronavirus days after partying with guests, including English footballer Raheem Sterling, for his 34th birthday in Jamaica, according to media reports.

As per a Daily Mail report, a radio station in Jamaica, ‘Nationwide90fm’, said that Bolt has contracted the disease and will spend time in self-isolation as a result.

The publication further stated that the 34-year-old underwent a Covid-19 test a few days back and discovered on Sunday that he had tested positive for the deadly infection.

–IANS

dm/arm