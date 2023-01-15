INDIALIFESTYLE

USA’s R’Bonney Gabriel crowned Miss Universe 2022

New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANSlife) Young talent from over 80 different nations competed for the coveted crown in the most anticipated pageant in the world, Miss Universe 2022, which was held in New Orleans, Louisiana.

R’Bonney Gabriel of the USA was crowned Miss Universe 2022. Amanda Dudamel of Venezuela was named as the first runner-up, and Andreina Martinez of the Dominican Republic was named as the second runner-up.

India’s Miss Diva Universe 2022 Divita Rai, who wore an exquisite silver, champagne, and gold ombre gown designed by celebrated fashion designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock, entered into the prestigious Top 16 category, making her motherland very proud.

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu in a message to Miss Universe 2022, said: “Remember to live this year to the fullest because tomorrow is never promised. Namaste Universe.”

