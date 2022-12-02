INDIA

Use of regional languages in courts will help common people get justice: Rijiju

Union law minister Kiran Rijiju said on Friday that the use of regional languages in Indian courts will help the common people to access justice in their respective languages.

He was delivering the convocation address at the Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University in Chennai. He said that he was against imposing one language in the country and added that in Tamil Nadu, Tamil taking centrestage at the Madras High Court as well as the district and subordinate courts will make everyone proud.

The minister said that he had spoken to the Chief Justice of India, senior judges of the Supreme Court, and the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court on the need to prioritise local languages. Rijiju added that the Union government has taken initiatives to collect legal glossaries in all local languages and make them available to the public. He said that an online platform would be created to crowdsource and collect legal glossaries in regional languages and to digitalize them.

He said that instant translations of the legal proceedings in the court can be made available with the advancements in technology and would lead to the plaintiffs and the victims in a case understanding what was going on in court.

The minister said that the pendency of cases in courts is a matter of grave concern and that at present 5 crore cases are pending in Indian courts.

