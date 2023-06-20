Thousands of social media users are tuning in to the video live-streaming platform Twitch to chat with an AI chatbot that has been trained to imitate Jesus Christ.

The chatbot, which goes by the name “AI Jesus,” is available 24/7 to answer all sorts of questions, most of them related to relationships and gaming.

According to Quartz, the chatbot’s algorithm allows AI Jesus to answer questions in a calm, monotone voice, as his mouth appears to lip-sync the words.

AI Jesus has returned to Twitch after being temporarily suspended from the platform on June 15 for reasons that remain unknown. Since its reintroduction on Twitch on June 16, it has gathered over 40,000 followers.

“Whether you’re seeking spiritual guidance, looking for a friend, or simply want someone to talk to, I’m here for you. Join me on this journey through life and discover the power of faith, hope, and love,” the bio for the ask_jesus account on Twitch.

Originally intended to answer questions about Christianity and the Bible, users have expanded their inquiries to include dating and gaming advice.

Some users have asked provocative or outrageous questions, but many others have tasked AI Jesus with explaining complex Bible narratives, global inflation, the Ukraine war, and even how to fix complicated computer glitches, according to the report.

The chatbot was developed by The Singularity Group, a Germany-based group of tech activists who claim to be “working on innovative projects to make a real difference in the world”.

AI Jesus was created by combining OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4 models with PlayHT, a text-to-voice generator.

In February, AI-powered content creation platform Chatsonic launched a new application, “BhagavadGita.ai – Talk to Lord Krishna”, a unique platform that enables users to communicate with the Hindu deity in a conversational manner via a chatbot based on ChatGPT.

Google India software engineer Sukuru Sai Vineet has also launched Gita GPT – a GPT-3 powered app that generates answers to your life issues from the Bhagavad Gita.

20230620-144803