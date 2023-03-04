SCI-TECHWORLD

Users can now create FB Reels of up to 90 seconds

Meta has launched some new “creative expression” features for creators on Facebook, including the ability to create Reels of up to 90 seconds which were earlier limited to only 60 seconds.

The company made the announcement on Friday from its “Meta for Creators” account on Facebook.

Creators can now also easily make “Ready-made” Reels from their ‘Memories’ just like they can do on Instagram.

The company also introduced a new “Grooves” feature which automatically aligns and syncs the motion in the users’ video to the beat of the song.

With the new “Templates” tool, users can easily create Reels with trending templates.

Last month, Meta had announced that it was updating Facebook’s “Why am I seeing this ad?” tool, to provide more transparency about how it uses machine learning models to deliver advertisements to users.

The company said that the tool will explain “how your activity both on and off our technologies may inform the machine learning models we use to shape and deliver the ads you see.”

