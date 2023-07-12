Streaming giant Netflix has updated the profile transfer feature to allow users to transfer their profile to an existing account.

The company said in an updated blogpost on Tuesday, “Starting today, the profile transfer feature has been updated to allow transfers to an existing account (instead of requiring a new account).”

To transfer a profile, select the ‘Transfer Profile’ option by hovering over the profile icon in the dropdown menu on the homepage. Then simply follow the instructions.

Also, users can always turn off the profile transfer in their account settings at any time.

The streaming platform first announced the profile transfer feature in October last year to prevent password sharing.

The feature allows users to transfer their personalised recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games and other preferences to another account.

Meanwhile, last month, the company had removed the $9.99 CAD per month Basic plan in Canada for new subscribers.

To get rid of ads and enable downloads, users now must pay $16.99 CAD per month for the Standard plan.

