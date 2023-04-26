SCI-TECHWORLD

Users can now use their WhatsApp account on multiple phones

Meta-owned WhatsApp has announced that users will now be able to use the same WhatsApp account on more than one phone via its multi-device login feature.

Users can now link their phone as one of up to four additional devices.

This update has started rolling out to users globally and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks, the company said.

“A feature highly requested by users, now you can link your phone as one of up to four additional devices, the same as when you link with WhatsApp on web browsers, tablets and desktops. Each linked phone connects to WhatsApp independently, ensuring that your personal messages, media, and calls are end-to-end encrypted,” WhatsApp said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

Moreover, users can now switch between phones without signing out and pick up their chats where they left off.

In addition, if you are a small business owner, additional employees will now able to respond to customers directly from their phones under the same WhatsApp Business account, the company mentioned.

Further, the company said that in the coming weeks, it will roll out an alternative and more accessible way to link to companion devices.

“Now you can enter your phone number on WhatsApp Web to receive a one-time code, which you can use on your phone to enable device linking, rather than having to scan a QR code. We look forward to introducing this feature to more companion devices in the future,” said WhatsApp.

