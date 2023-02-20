Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Monday said that the micro-blogging platform is “spinning up subscriptions” so that users can “charge” their followers for specific content.

When one user posted a long tweet with the new Blue feature that allows subscribers to create tweets of up to 4,000 characters.

Musk replied, “Good use of long tweet! Next update will allow much longer tweets with basic formatting, so you can post any content on Twitter.”

“We’re also spinning up subscriptions, so you can charge people for some content and they can easily pay with one click.”

Many users expressed their thoughts on Musk’s post.

While one user asked, “Charging to read a tweet? Or paywall?”, another commented, “Great idea. Now an author can publish his entire book on Twitter perhaps one chapter at a time. Leave the first few tweets as free and rest paid.”

The upcoming feature will be a great opportunity for the users to earn money from their followers on the micro-blogging platform.

Meanwhile, last week, the micro-blogging platform announced that it will no longer allow non-Twitter Blue users to use text messages as a two-factor authentication (2FA) method, after March 20.

Earlier this month, Twitter had confirmed that it will charge Rs 650 per month for its Blue service with verification on the web and Rs 900 on Android and iOS mobile devices in India.

Moreover, Blue subscribers in the US can create long tweets of up to 4,000 characters.

Blue users will also see 50 per cent fewer ads in their home timeline.

