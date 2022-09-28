SCI-TECHWORLD

Users may be at risk as developers are abandoning Android apps: Report

NewsWire
0
0

Android apps have been abandoned without an update in more volume than iOS or iPad apps, and that lack of attention can endanger users, says a new report.

According to AppleInsider, apps that have not been updated in a while may pose a security risk to users, and a report from Pixalate shows that Android app abandonment has increased in recent years.

A lack of a privacy policy is also a common feature of these apps, with 23 per cent of abandoned apps not having one, the report said.

The analysis from Pixalate defines abandonment as an app that has not been updated in at least two years.

As per the report, there are various levels of neglect, and the firm studies apps in countries that score in the top 12 based on the total number of apps available to download from each app market.

Developers abandoned over 1.6 million apps between April 1, 2022, and June 30, 2022.

The report shows a 29 per cent decrease in abandoned apps still available on Apple’s App Store, while orphan apps on Google’s Play Store increased by 16 per cent.

Overall, apps registered in China and Russia faced the highest probability of abandonment at 42 per cent. Apps for children saw 37 per cent abandonment, with 75,000 on the App Store and 81,000 on the Google Play Store left behind.

The report also claims that about 14,000 of these abandoned apps had sent geolocation data to advertisers.

20220928-132803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    New USB version to offer 80Gbps speeds via Type C cable

    Opera Crypto Browser now available for iOS

    ‘Europeans, South Asians have different genetic correlations with Covid outcomes’

    OPPO F21 Pro a smashing hit with users, secures 68% overall...