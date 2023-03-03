SCI-TECHWORLD

Users to soon easily remove Chrome’s autofill history on desktop

Google has started to roll out a new feature on its experimental version of the browser ‘Chrome Canary’ for desktop which allows users to remove autofill history at the press of a button.

This feature was spotted by browser expert Leopeva64, reports Android Police.

Once the feature is enabled, users can quickly select the trash can icon present next to all items in the autofill popup that users want to delete.

The feature is currently only available in Chrome version 113.0.5626.0 and higher on the Chrome Canary channel.

Usually, if users want to delete autofill suggestions, they have to open Chrome’s settings menu and remove items from the Autofill submenu, but this only works for saved passwords, credit cards and addresses, the report said.

Meanwhile, last month, it was reported that the tech giant was working on a new shortcut for Chrome, which will provide users a faster way to close tabs.

The new shortcut is expected to be a mouse input, which will allow users to close the active tab with a double-click action.

