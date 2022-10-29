BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Users will soon be able to pick a Twitter version they like better: Musk

Elon Musk on Saturday said that Twitter users will soon be able to pick a version of the microblogging platform they like better, like a moving maturity ranking.

“Being able to select which version of Twitter you want is probably better, much as it would be for a movie maturity rating,” he tweeted.

Musk added: “The rating of the tweet itself could be self-selected, then modified by user feedback”.

The world’s richest man also said that “comedy is now legal on Twitter”.

Musk earlier that Twitter will have its own content moderation council to make important moderation decisions on the platform.

No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before the council convenes.

“Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints,” Musk said.

“To be super clear, we have not yet made any changes to Twitter’s content moderation policies,” he added.

Musk aims to make Twitter a platform for free speech, saying that he would consider letting former US president Donald Trump back onto the platform.

Meanwhile, Musk has taken the micro-blogging website private and the company’s stock will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange on November 8, according to a new filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Twitter delisting will take place on the same day as the US midterm elections.

Musk will also have a tighter control over Twitter.

Twitter will likely form a new board after the current members dissolve. Musk is likely to take over as Twitter CEO for the time being.

