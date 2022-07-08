Senior CPI-M leader and Rajya Sabha member Elamaram Kareem on Friday slammed legendary Indian athlete P.T. Usha, who has nominated to the upper house of Parliament, saying that she was for a while been “proving her credentials”.

Kareem, a former state Industries Minister, attacked Usha for “toeing” the Sangh Parivar line and now getting rewarded for it.

“Yes, Usha has been proving that she is not only a good athlete but also her other ‘credentials’, which enabled her to get this nomination,” he said.

However, state BJP chief K.Surendran hit back at Kareem, saying it was most unfortunate for him to have questioned Usha’s credentials.

“She has been a world-renowned athlete and has brought laurels for the country on numerous occasions. Kareem’s response shows intolerance and it was really unfortunate that Kareem has done this. The people of Kozhikode knows what are his credentials,” he said.

Usha has become the eighth Keralite to be nominated to the Upper House and the last one was superstar Suresh Gopi whose term ended in April.

20220708-215802