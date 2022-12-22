New Delhi, Dec 22 (IANSlife) With Christmas knocking on our doors pretty soon, it’s time to pamper our family and friends with lots of love & gifts! Here’s a delectable array of delicacies to share with loved ones:

Project Sweet Dish

There is no better feeling than giving in to that perfect bite of sinfully crafted dessert while surrounded by your loved ones. Project Sweet Dish is NCR’s artisanal patisserie & bakery by talented chefs Devika Kumari and Rithvik Anantharaman. The special festive menu is guaranteed to delight with favourites like Plum Cake and traditional Stollen bread. The Hot Chocolate Snuggle Kit consists of 55% dark chocolate powder, that feels like an absolute hug in a mug! Pair it with the other Snuggle Kit essentials – flaky, melt-in-the-mouth mini butter croissants, dark chocolate peppermint cookies, vanilla kipferl cookies, and pretzel sticks.

Project Sweet Dish (delivering across Delhi NCR)

Plum Cake (850gm) – INR 1,850 + taxes; Marzipan Wrapped Stollen Cake (750gm) – INR 990 + taxes; PSD’s Hot Chocolate Snuggle Kit – INR 1,150 + taxes Contact: 9873665653

A basket full of tea-time treats by The Gift of Wellness

Cosy up with your loved one this Christmas season with a warm cuppa and the best sweet & savoury accompaniments. Hamper contains:

. Conscious Food Wild Forest Honey

. Lotus Biscoff Family Pack

. Sapphire Butter Cookies

. Typhoo Luxurious Flavoured Earl Grey Tea Bags

. Twinings Pure Green Tea Bags

. Waffle Mill Dark Choco Drizzle and Sea Salt

. Walkers Butter Shortbread Biscuits Fingers

Priced at Rs. 2,750/- Available on wellnessforever.com

This Christmas Season, Celebrate with Signatures by The Leela

Winter is here, bringing with it Christmas cheer to warm our hearts and souls. Enjoy the joyous fiesta with a delightful hamper filled with goodies from The Leela. Mark the culmination of this beautiful year and let us curate a beautiful note etched with an everlasting affair that leaves you with an unforgettable new year.

Signatures by The Leela is available at, The Leela Palace New Delhi, The Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru, The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel Delhi, The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences, The Leela Mumbai Starting at Rs. 1,500 + taxes

Chocolate Wonderland by 4700 BC Popcorn

Spread winter joy with 4700 BC exclusive Chocolate Wonderland Gift Box, comprising of Nutty Tuxedo Chocolate Popcorn, Cranberry White Chocolate Popcorn, Mocha Walnut Chocolate Popcorn, Caramel flavoured scented candle, Nova Nova Hot Chocolate Mix, Paul and Mike Chocolate, Fairy Lights, Christmas Decorations and PVR Coupon Card worth Rs 500 . This gourmet popcorn pack is all you need to feel warm and cosy on a chilly winter day.

Priced at Rs 2999/-

Perfetti Van Melle India Christmas Candy Box

Christmas is all about families coming together to celebrate the holiday season. The joy of setting up a Christmas tree and decorating it captures the family spirit. So Perfetti brings you the Christmas Candy Pack, which comes with a ‘Make Yourself’ Christmas tree. The pack is filled with tasty treats for your entire family!

Priced at Rs. 400/- Available on Big Basket, Swiggy, Zept

A magical selection of handcrafted delicacies by L’Opera

This iconic French establishment is bringing back its classic selection of products encompassing Buches (Yule log), Chocolates, Panettone, Christmas Pudding, Biscuits, Plum Cake, Alpine Nut Cake, Galette des Rois, and other festive specialties.

Priced at Rs 150/- onwards. L’Opera Christmas products can be ordered by phone at +91 8800097255 or online at loperaindia.com

Tete-a-tea Gift Set from Isvara

Make tea time memorable with this gorgeous tea chest. A perfect gift for the one who brews the best conversations. This set includes: The Herb Basket tea box, Amethyst gem tea filter, Isvara forest honey, Sheesham spoon

Priced at Rs. 1,400/- Available throughout the year

Plum cake, panettone, and specially curated chocolate house at Honey & Dough

Christmas is here; it’s time to raise a Plum Cake to rejoice in the season of bliss and merrymaking. Keeping up with the festive spirit, Honey n Dough is all set for a joyous celebration by curating a truly unique and festive experience.

Priced at Rs. 300/- onwards. Available at Honey & Dough exclusive stores at Ambience Mall Vasant Kunj, Malviya Nagar, Pacific Mall, Janakpuri, Cyber Park, and more. For Orders and reservations, contact at https://www.honeyanddough.in/

Hampers of Merriment from Hotel Royal Orchid Bangalore

Hotel Royal Orchid Bangalore just unveiled its collection of hampers for 2022, perfect for spreading happiness this season of joy. This year, the property has curated 3 beautiful hampers which include a variety of gourmet goodies:

The Elf’s bakery hamper includes 10 pieces of premium assorted Chocolates, 5 pieces of Chef’s special decadent cookies, and 2 pieces of Minced pie and Plum Cake

The Merry Merlot hamper comprises a pint of Merlot Wine, 5 pieces of Assorted Premium Chocolates, 5 pieces of Chef’s special premium cookies, 2 pieces of Minced pie, and Plum Cake

Last but definitely not least we have the Santa’s Chocolate Chest consists of 24 pieces of premium handcrafted chocolates that are sure to get the little ones super excited and jumping with delight!

The Hampers start from Rs. 999/- plus taxes. For more information contact: 9902000086 / 9902000022

Club Medium Roast Ground Coffee 250 gm by LAVAZZA

Created for connoisseurs of great Arabicas, Lavazza Club medium roast ground coffee is the result of a unique blend of the best Latin American Arabica beans. Slow roasting, combined with Lavazza expertise, creates an exceptional coffee.

Priced at Rs. 800/- Availabe on tatacliq.com

Assorted Christmas Cookies by Smoor

Though there are various options available, gifting has now become more advanced and creative with people opting for yesteryear options like cakes, wine bottles, and chocolates. Ask for the moon and the stars and find them in your crunchy, crumbly cookies. 12 exquisite cookies, each one a delight to savour!

Priced at Rs. 500/- Available on smoor.in

Coffeeza Finero Next Coffee Machine + Free 40 Capsules

The Finero Next Capsule Coffee Machine is designed to make your barista-style coffee brewing experience a breeze. This sleek & compact machine is perfect for your home or office as it fits anywhere. The machine uses 20 Bars of pressurized hot water, to extract coffee with indulgent layers of crema on the top. Suitable For: Lovers of black coffee and those, who prefer complementing it with a separate creamer or milk frother.

Priced at Rs. 15,499/- Available on coffeeza.com

Welcome the season of giving with luxurious hampers from the JW Marriott Bengaluru

We are ready to unfold the magic of the season with our collection of artisanal hampers that have been generously filled with handcrafted delicacies and our must-buy Plum Cake. Christmas is about the little things that bring joy and so we have put together a range of hampers that are sure to bring delight to the giver and the receiver alike..

Priced at Rs. 850/- onwards (Deluxe Hampers: Rs. 3499/-, Executive Hampers: Rs. 4499/-, Gourmet Hampers: Rs. 5499/-) For more details, please contact +91 8130672657

Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway takes part in the greatest joy of all – gifting

To make the Christmas of 2022 a really memorable one, this collection of hampers that offer the option to present lavish boxes filled with luxurious goodies to your chosen people for the year.

Prices start from Rs. 1650 + taxes To select or customise your Christmas hamper of 2022 or for more information call us at 9900031646/ 9591996959

Christmas Teas Gift Set by VAHDAM

Ring in the Holiday and Christmas Cheer with featured gifts & celebrity favourites. There’s one for everyone. Choose from a curated collection of exquisite Christmas gift sets and holiday blends. Holidays and Christmas spell boundless joy, the spirit of togetherness, and the most delectable of flavours in the form of luscious treats featuring delicious fruits and exotic spices.

Priced at Rs. 1,399/- To buy click here On a 15% OFF right now Rs. 1,190/-

Festive Curations by Welcomhotel Sheraton New Delhi

Celebrate the season of joy with delightful gift hampers for your loved ones or curate your own with our array of a-la-carte offerings. Nutmeg by ITC Hotels brings you signature gifting options, caringly selected and mindfully prepared to make the festivities even more joyous. These are handcrafted hampers filled with baked goods and confectioneries.

Priced at Rs. 6,299/- excluding taxes. Available at Welcomhotel Sheraton New Delhi Address: Saket District Centre, District Centre, Sector 6, Saket, New Delhi, Delhi 110017

Nush Mush

The delicious hamper includes a traditional plum cake, assorted cookies, and brownies. Nush Mush, the newly launched fun, bold and elegant hipster brand brings the best of the premium bakehouse and boulangerie delicacies to its patrons. From specialty, cakes like Hazelnut Krispy Crunch, Belgian Chocolate Champaign Fudge, and Salted Caramel Popcorn, the patrons can look forward to their gifting, celebrations, and sweet tooth cravings.

Gift the goodness of the holiday season with a Christmas Hamper filled with delightful gourmet goodies starting from Rs. 950/- Available for orders on nushmush.com Available Till December 25, 2022.

Love & Cheesecake’s Gifting Hampers

A festive box beaming with joy, this exclusive L&C hamper comprises a delicious Christmas Tree Brownie, a Cranberry & Pistachio Biscotti Jar, three heavenly Cupcakes, a special Christmas Plum Cake (250g), besides creamy Cheese Straws and Mixed Fruit Rocks.

Priced at Rs. 2000/- For orders and enquires call on +91-9819935135 or mail on order@loveandcheesecake.com. For more information log on to www.loveandcheesecake.com.

Mad Over Donuts!

The jolly season is around the corner, gear up to celebrate Santa’s arrival with delicious festive donuts by Mad over Donuts. Exclusively curated to make your mood merrier. This exciting range of Christmas-themed donuts – Jelly Jolly Cap, Snowman Treat, and Strawberry Santa are assembled with love as a thoughtful gift for your loved ones.

What are you waiting for? Stock in the sock asap!

What: ‘Christmas-themed Donuts’

When: Ongoing

Where: https://order.madoverdonuts.com/ and Mad Over Donut stores across the country

Price: Rs. 125 onwards

Share A Festive Scoop Of Love Through Coppetto Artisan Gelato’s Exclusive Christmas Hampers

From chocolate, coffee, fresh fruits, dry fruits, and lemons to remarkable flavours like Sicilian Pistachio, Dark Chocolate, Raspberry Sorbet, Ferrero Rocher, and Salted Caramel, mix and match your favourite people’s favourite flavors in a cup or tub and add in the goodness of homemade cone waffles, grains topping or whipped cream to celebrate your saccharine bond with them.

Price On Request

