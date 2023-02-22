With the use of Artificial Intelligence, CAG offices are trying to go beyond the limitations of traditional audit processes — moving from sample-based audits to auditing complete population data and risk-driven sample selection, said Girish Chandra Murmu, Comptroller and Auditor General.

Addressing an event organised by the CAG’s office here, Murmu said that one of the major challenges for audit was lack of standardisation in underlying data structures across government IT applications.

In many cases, different departments have systems which are incapable of either communicating with each other, or data linkages cannot be made to gain meaningful and actionable information.

Murmu pointed out the need for adoption of audit data standards, which will help not only the policymakers and executives, but the auditors in carrying out digital audits.

“AI has been discussed in various fora in the last decade with completely divergent viewpoints. For example, Stephen Hawking predicted a doomsday scenario where AI will end up enslaving the humankind. But I would like to point out that humans have always been fearful of new and drastic changes as was evident when steam engines replaced the horse cart, leading to widespread panic. However, we now take the automobile to be an indispensable part of our daily lives,” Murmu said.

Discussing the advantages of AI, Murmu highlighted areas like health, education and taxation, where digital transformation and AI-driven tech platforms have replaced the repetitive manual processes, bringing efficiency through informed policy decisions.

Murmu also stressed on the risks like ‘bias in the algorithms’ and ‘privacy concerns for individuals’ associated with AI implementation in the public sector.

