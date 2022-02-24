ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Using ‘Nagin’ drill, Samantha’s trainer assesses her mobility

By NewsWire
South diva Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a fitness enthusiast, seems to be the happiest when she is hard at work. During a recent workout session, the ‘Rangasthalam’ actress was assessed for her body mobility by her trainer.

Samantha, who took to her Instagram, posted the video of her being tested for her mobility, wrote, “My trainer is crazier than yours”.

What Samantha’s trainer Junaid Shaikh calls the ‘Nagin Mobility Drill’, has the actress trying hard to dodge the stick as the trainer moves it all over her body. The super-fit actress is seen easily giving the test, as she performs the drill.

Samantha is one of the most hardworking actresses, who always motivates her fans to stay fit, with her videos from the gym.

Samantha’s last appearance on the screen was in the Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, as she had performed for a special number ‘Oo Antava’. With multiple movies in the pipeline, Samantha also doesn’t miss working out and travelling, which she mentions as her stress-busters.

Samantha will be seen as Queen Shakuntala in her upcoming mythology-based movie ‘Shakuntalam’, while her Tamil movie ‘Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal’ is in the making.

