Usmaan of ‘Mirzapur’ Jitendra Shastri passes away

Actor Jitendra Shastri, who played the role of Usmaan in the hit streaming crime-drama streaming show ‘Mirzapur’, has passed away.

His co-actor in the series, Rajesh Tailang, informed his followers about his friend’s unfortunate demise through a tweet. Rajesh wrote: “Can’t believe Jitu Bhai is no more, what an amazing actor, what a wonderful human being, amazing sense of humour, got the opportunity to spend time working with him. It was my good fortune. #JitendraShastri Jitu Bhai Regards”

Actor Sanjay Mishra also took to his social media handle to share the sad news. Uploading an old video where he can be seen alongside Jitendra, the senior actor captioned the video in Hindi, which loosely translated into: “Jitu bhai had you been here, you would have said something like ‘Mishra, sometimes what happens is that a name stays in the mobile’s contact list and the person goes out of network’. You are out of the world, but will always remain in the network of my mind and heart Om Shanti.”

‘The Family Man’ actor Manoj Bajpayee also tweeted: “So sad to hear the passing away of my senior and initial mumbai days friend Jeetu shastri! A great actor and an exemplary human being!”

Jitendra was an accomplished theatre actor. He had appeared in films like ‘Black Friday’, ‘Lajja’, ‘Charas’.

