New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANSlife) Ajivasan, a musical academy run by Padmshree Suresh Wadkar, is preparing to give Mumbai residents a musical treat. Ustad Zakir Hussain, Pt. Kartick Kumar (a sitarist), and Pt. Niladri Kumar (Sitarist) will all perform during the melodic musical evening.

An elegant awards ceremony precedes the musical evening.

With an 85-year history, Ajivasan Music Academy is currently recognised as a global standard for providing budding singers and musicians with high-quality music instruction. Since then, Suresh Wadkar has been promoting music to thousands of pupils, carrying on the heritage of his Guru Acharya Jialal Vasant.

What: Vasantotsav

When: February 26, 2023

Where: Ajivasan Building, Juhu Tara Road, next to SNDT University, Santacruz (W) Mumbai

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20230215-134806

