‘Usual nonsense’: Vijay Deverakonda’s response to rumours of marriage with Rashmika Mandanna

Vijay Deverakonda, who was linked with his co-star Rashmika Mandanna, has trashed the rumours about his marriage with her.

In a short note, the ‘Arjun Reddy’ actor stated that all the news being circulated about his marriage was ‘as usual nonsense’.

Vijay Deverakonda indirectly denounced rumours that he is planning to marry Rashmika Mandanna, through a tweet, earlier on Monday. He called the speculations ‘nonsense’ and wrote, “Don’t we just (heart emoji) da news!”.

Recent reports have suggested that rumoured couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are planning to tie the knot soon. The unconfirmed reports baffled fans, who wondered if the reports were true.

The ‘Liger’ actor, finally broke the silence on the same and confirmed that the news is just nonsense.

Vijay Deverakonda, who got instant attention for his movies ‘Pelli Choopulu’ and ‘Arjun Reddy’, has worked with Rashmika for ‘Dear Comrade’ and ‘Geetha Govindam’. The duo has always maintained a mutual respect for each other, and have been good friends ever since.

On the work front, Rashmika is busy shooting for her upcoming movies, and will join the blockbuster franchise ‘Pushpa’ team for ‘Pushpa: The Rule’. On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in his upcoming movie ‘Liger’, in which he plays an MMA fighter.

