Uthappa announces Sports School’s nat’l cricket scholarship programme

Bengaluru, Aug 11 (IANS) The Sports School, under the mentorship of veteran India cricketer Robin Uthappa, and in association with Center for Cricketing Excellence (CCE), on Tuesday announced a scholarship programme for students across India.

“Cricket has tremendous potential and India is a goldmine of talent. Our scholarship program at The Sports School is a wonderful opportunity to train under a specialized curriculum built by us, under the guidance of our expert coaches and keeping in mind our world class facility,” Uthappa, chief mentor at The Sports School, said.

“As the Chief Mentor, I am excited about the journey as our programme, our team and our infrastructure is built to foster future cricketers for India.”

This Cricket Scholarship Program will be offered to students in the U-14, U-16, and U-19 age categories and will be handed out on the basis of their potential in the sport. The last date to apply for the scholarship will be August 20.

Upon successfully qualifying, candidates can receive up to 100% scholarship covering both sports training and academics and get a chance to train in The Sports School’s International level Infrastructure with facilities like International standard 65m natural turf Cricket grounds and 6 Indoors and Outdoor Practice nets, respectively.

The scholarship program will be evaluated by a selection committee consisting of renowned names from the industry including Uthappa, Sanath Kumar (former first-class cricketer and former head coach of Assam, Karnataka and Baroda) and Nidhuvan Gotadke (Director, CCE and head cricket coach at The Sports School)

“Cricket is the most popular sport in India. We at The Sports School strive to empower young sportspersons by helping them balance their sporting and academic ambitions,” Dr. Sankar UV, Director, The Sports School, said.

“With this scholarship program, talented cricketers across the country stand a chance to earn themselves up to 100% scholarship for both sports and academic training and be a part of The Sports School’s Cricket program.”

