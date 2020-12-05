Canindia News

Utkarsh Ambudkar: My family is constantly in fairy mode

by CanIndia New Wire Service0

Indian origin American actor Utkarsh Ambudkar says his household is one where all members strongly believe in magic and miracles.

“If you ask my daughter right now what she wants to be when she grows up, she’ll tell you a fairy. So, we, uh, 100 per cent believe and support magic in our household! We’re constantly in fairy mode,” he said.

In April this year, Utkarsh and his wife Naomi welcomed their son Bhumi Ambudkar, and Utkarsh says life with a baby is no funny business.

“We just started feeding our son solids, so it is harrowing. If you guys want to watch a horror movie, just come to my house at 3am every night, I’ve got a screaming banshee of a son who’s dropping bombs. I’m sleep deprived,” he declared.

Utkarsh appears in the new film “Godmothered”. The film starring Isla Fisher tries giving a spin to several fairytale cliches. In the film, Isla plays a single mother whose life takes an unexpected turn with the entry of a young and fairly inexperienced fairy godmother played by Jillian Bell.

The film also stars Santiago Cabrera, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Jane Curtin, June Squibb, Jillian Shea Spaeder, Willa Skye, and Artemis Pebdani. It released on Disney+ Hotstar Premium on Friday.

–IANS

sug/vnc/rt

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Shawn Mendes on his new album: Feels like freedom

CanIndia New Wire Service

Shawn Mendes on his new album: Feels like freedom

CanIndia New Wire Service

Jane Seymour slams rules of MeToo

CanIndia New Wire Service

Here’s why #DiljitDestroysKangana is still trending on Twitter

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Ranveer Singh sports a pearl neck piece, netizens wonder if it is borrowed from Deepika Padukone’s jewellery collection

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta, Kirti Kulhari to discuss new-age dating on new web show

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Kangana Ranaut reacts to legal notices over derogatory tweets

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

How Jacqueline Fernandez put Seema Khan at ease while filming ‘Fabulous lives of Bollywood wives’

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Akshay Kumar joins Sara Ali Khan on set for ‘Atrangi Re’

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested