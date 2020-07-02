Utkarsh Ambudkar to headline comedy pilot ‘Ghosts’

Los Angeles, July 2 (IANS) Indian origin American actor Utkarsh Ambudkar, who acted in “Pitch Perfect” and “Blindspotting”, will be seen as the male lead in the single-camera comedy pilot “Ghosts”.

The comedy hails from Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, and will also feature actor Rose McIver, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Based on the British series, the comedy is about a struggling young couple whose dreams come true when they inherit a beautiful country house. But soon they find that the house comes with the paranormal presence of deceased previous residents and is falling apart.

In the show, Ambudkar will play the husband and a chef. McIver will portray Samantha, a freelance journalist. t also stars Brando Scott Jones as Isaac, a long-winded militiaman and statesman who died in the late 1700s of dysentery.

Port and Wiseman will pen the script and executive produce the comedy.

Ambudkar’s work credits include “Free Guy”, “Brittany Runs a Marathon” and “Freestyle Love Supreme”. On TV, he has done roles in “The Mindy Project” and “White Famous”.

