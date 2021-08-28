A new music video titled ‘Kya thi dosti’ featuring television actors Kanika Mann and Karan Singh Chhabra talks about unrequited love.

Utkarsh Saxena has lent his voice to the track, which is written and composed by Rehbir.

The song talks about being friendzoned and depicts how much it hurts when a person realises that the one who meant everything to him/her does not respect or respond to the feeling.

The video directed by Dinesh Soi shows a one-sided love story of a collage student. In the video, Kanika and Karan can be seen donning the college look.

Opening up on having a similar experience in his college days, Karan said: “In college, there was this girl whom I used to like, but she used to treat me as a friend. I used to do all her tasks with an expectation that someday she might fall for me. But I was wrong.”

“And that’s what we have tried to show in our song. It’s better to move on rather than doing one-sided love or being friendzoned. It’s a very relevant concept. I know the youth are going to love this song a lot,” the actor added.

Quizzed if she has ever friendzoned someone in real life, Kanika said: “You know, some guys keep having hopes even after you tell them that we can not be anything but good friends. That’s where the problem comes.”

Produced by Rishima Sidhu, ‘Kya thi dosti’ has released on the YouTube channel of 9191 Media.

–IANS

abh/arm