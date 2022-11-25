ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Utkarsh Sharma is inspired by his on-screen father Sunny Deol

NewsWire
0
0

Debutante Utkarsh Sharma is all set to embark on a new journey as a leading actor with the upcoming drama ‘Gadar 2’, but over 2 decades before that, the youngster got a once in a lifetime opportunity when he got to play Sunny Deol’s son in the blockbuster ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’.

Utkarsh was a child back then, but having seen the work of a superstar at such a young age sure did shape his creative process up as an artist. Sunny and Utkarsh got a lot of time to work closely with each other and those being his formative years, Utkarsh imbibed a lot of his qualities.

Reminiscing about some of the best qualities of Sunny that left him awestruck, Utkarsh recalls how during the shoot of ‘Hero: Love Story Of A Spy’, Sunny used to wake up at 4 a.m. for an early morning schedule starting at 7 a.m.

He used to finish his exercise and gym routine first and then start shooting. The youngster shares that even after all these years, Sunny is still the same and he is truly inspired by his work ethics.

Utkarsh and Sunny reunited after almost 2 decades on the sets of ‘Gadar 2’ and they have been having an amazing time shooting for the same.

The next schedule of Gadar 2 will commence in Ahmednagar from the last week of this month and Utkarsh is excited to be back in the company of his on-screen father.

20221125-150003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    R. Madhavan begins shooting in Mumbai, says ‘feels great’

    Simaran Kaur styled her own bridal avatar for upcoming wedding sequence...

    Kajal Pisal: Marriage was never a barrier, instead my partner helped...

    Makers to soon lock release date for Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Bheemla Nayak’