Defending champions Chennai Lions will take on Puneri Paltan Table Tennis in the opening match of the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 4 at the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune on July 13, the organisers confirmed while announcing the schedule on Monday.

A total of 18 exciting ties including the semi-finals and final, will be played among the six franchisees. The semi-finals are scheduled on July 28 and 29 while the grand finale will be held on July 30.

Bengaluru Smashers, Dabang Delhi TTC, Goa Challengers and U Mumba TT are the other four franchises to fight for the coveted title.

Bengaluru Smashers and U Mumba TT will begin their campaign in the second tie of the season on July 14 whereas Dabang Delhi TTC and Goa Challengers will play their opener on July 15.

UTT Season 4 will witness the presence of top global stars including ace African paddler Quadri Aruna (WR16) and USA’s Lily Zhang (WR24) alongside Indian stars Achanta Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran.

Keeping up with the UTT’s tradition of unfolding exciting young Indian talents, Season 4 will also see some of the brightest Indian prospects in Payas Jain, SFR Snehit and Diya Chitale among many others.

The franchise-based league is promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani under the auspices of the Table Tennis Federation of India.

