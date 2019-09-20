Uttar Pradesh police take up Tetris Challenge

Lucknow, Sep 25 (IANS) An overhead shot of two police personnel lying on the ground, surrounded by a number of objects including a police car and a bike, left many baffled when the photograph appeared on the Twitter handle of Uttar Pradesh police on Monday.

The caption said, “We are all set for any challenge!” with a hashtag, #TetrisChallenge.

The ‘Tetris Challenge’ is a viral internet challenge that began about three weeks ago.

As part of the challenge, emergency services, including police, fire departments and paramedics, share photographs of the equipment they need while on the job. The picture is clicked from above and gives a bird’s-eye view of the display.

The aim of the challenge is to highlight the huge amount of equipment that emergency personnel need for their jobs and how it is all fitted into relatively small vehicles.

In the image tweeted by Uttar Pradesh police, objects photographed include a first aid kit, helmets, vests, walkie-talkies, a fire extinguisher and more.

A police spokesman said that the UP police was now keeping pace with netizens and the Tetris challenge was an initiative in this direction.

This, incidentally, is not the first time that a police department has participated in a viral internet challenge. In January, Mumbai Police took part in the ’10 Year Challenge’ and gave it a unique twist.

–IANS

