Uttar Pradesh’s Abhyudaya Yadav has recently moved up in the ranking and become India’s no 1 ranked 3×3 basketball player. The ranking of players is done by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) which released the latest ranking for India players.

Apart from Abhyudaya Yadav, Vishesh Bhriguvanshi, Rachit Singh and Amrit Pal are the top 4 3×3 basketball players in India. Abhyudaya has also signed for India’s first pro Basketball League, Elite Pro Basketball League.

Abhyudaya Yadav has been playing Basketball for the past 14 years and turned professional in 2018. He reached the No 1 rank in India after he participated in the 3BL Thailand season 1 where his team came 3rd in the 1st round. Players from all over the world play in the league. He is playing for Udon Thani Giants and his teammates are Carlos Martinez and Jose Blasquez both from Spain National 3×3 team and Prin Mantashawee from Thailand.

Talking about the same an excited Abhyudaya Yadav said, “I am really excited being No 1 player of India in 3×3, but for me this is just a start. This will motivate me to work harder and try to put India on the world map in Basketball.”

Abhyudaya Yadav who plays for Hyderabad Hoops in Elite Pro Basketball League said, “Elite Pro Basketball League is a platform which India needs to improve the game. I am sure it will be a game changer for Indian Basketball players and will give a lot of players a taste of what being a professional athlete means. I am really very excited and looking forward to playing in it and performing my best.”

Elite Pro Basketball organised the Wild Card try out in Delhi with over 700 athletes coming for the try out. India’s only Professional Basketball League in the 5×5 format, Elite Pro Basketball League will kick start early next year with 12 teams and a lot of current and ex Indian players already signed and raring to go.

