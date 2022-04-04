After coming to know that internal sabotage was the reason for defeat of party candidates in many seats in the recent Uttarakhand elections, the BJP is now planning strict action against those responsible, while seeking to reward leaders who worked hard to ensure victory.

Sources in the Uttarakhand BJP said that a review of some constituencies which the party lost shows that factionalism and internal sabotage were the reasons for losing many seats. The BJP has won 47 out of 70 seats in Uttarakhand polls.

“After reviewing the reasons for the defeat of BJP candidates in a few seats, we found that some leaders worked against the party candidates. Now, we have decided to hold a detailed review of the reasons for the defeat of our candidates in all the 23 seats the party lost,” a party insider said.

It is learnt that the BJP has already started identification of people who worked against the party in the election and after completion of the identification process, strict action will be taken against them.

“Identification of leaders and workers involved in anti-party activities is going on from different sources. Some have been already identified and the remaining will be identified soon. The BJP leadership has decided to take strict action against those who worked against the party in the Assembly polls and it will be taken soon,” a senior Uttarakhand BJP leader said.

The BJP is also taking feedback from its candidates who lost the election.

“Some candidates had complained about involvement of some leaders in anti-party activities before the declaration of results. We are also taking detailed reports from candidates on the issue,” the BJP leader said.

A senior party functionary in Uttarakhand claimed that for smooth functioning of Pushkar Singh Dhami government, the leadership has decided not to tolerate any anti-party activities in the state unit and the first step will be strict action against those who did not follow party line during assembly polls.

Also, a list of hard working leaders is also prepared and they will be appropriately rewarded for their hard work, the party said.

