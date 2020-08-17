Uttarakhand bridge ruined in flood now ready for 15K villagers

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) Almost disconnected from other areas for 21 days, the lives of 15,000 people residing in 20 villages in the Jauljibi sector of Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district have now come on track with the reconstruction of a bailey bridge. The bridge was ravaged in a cloudburst last month.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) constructed a 180-feet bailey bridge in Jauljibi sector of the hilly state in less than three weeks despite frequent landslides and heavy rains.

The BRO began its work soon after the 50-metre span concrete bridge was completely washed out on July 27 when a cloudburst hit the area and the nallas and rivers were flooded.

There were many casualties due to the landslides which caused a mud flow of tremendous force, and the road communication was broken in the area. “The BRO mobilised its bridging resources and set up to construct the bridge. The biggest challenge was to transport parts to the site from Pithoragarh amidst frequent landslides and heavy rains. The bridge was successfully completed on August 16, 2020.”

This has led to accessing flood affected villages and has connected Jauljibi to Munsiyari, the Ministry of Defence said. “The connectivity will bring relief to about 15,000 people in 20 villages.”

The constructed bridge has resumed road communication of 66 km road starting from Jauljibi to Munsiyari, it said. Local MP Ajay Tamta had expressed his concern about the worst affected isolated villages of Lumti and Mori at 25 km from Jauljibi where maximum deaths had taken place.

“This bridge will provide essential support in rehabilitating the villages,” the Ministry added. The BRO develops and maintains road networks in India’s border areas and friendly neighboring countries. It maintains operations in 21 states, one Union Territory, and neighbouring countries such as Afghanistan, Bhutan, Myanmar and Sri Lanka.

