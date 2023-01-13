INDIALIFESTYLE

Uttarakhand CM holds emergency meet on Joshimath situation

An emergency cabinet meeting led by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is being held here on Friday to discuss several important issues, including compensation, in view of the land subsidence crisis in Joshimath.

Ministers, top officials including Chief Secretary Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu were present in the meeting, which began at 12 noon in the Secretariat here.

Along with the compensation, the rehabilitation of the affected people will also be discussed in the meeting.

In view of the situation, Dhami had emphasised that surveys of other areas should also be conducted in the state by a committee of experts.

The committee would survey the villages and towns located in the hilly areas to ascertain whether the area has more buildings and people than the capacity.

