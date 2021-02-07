Uttarakhand former Chief Minister Harish Rawat on Sunday expressed his condolences over the deaths after the glacier broke in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sunday.

During his visit to Ghazipur border protest site on Sunday evening, Rawat told IANS, “I am extremely sad about the incident in Uttarakhand and I extend my condolences to the families of the victims.”

The flash flood occurred in Rishi Ganga at around 10.45 a.m. due to a glacier falling into it and exponentially increasing the volume of water due to which, the Rishi Ganga hydro project was completely devastated.

Nearly 150 people are missing or “feared dead” after the tragic incident. The rescue operation is on and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for next of the kin of all those who have lost their lives and Rs 50,000 compensation for those who were seriously injured in the disaster.

–IANS

msk/rt