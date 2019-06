Uttarakhand Minister’s son killed in accident

Dehradun, June 26 (IANS) Uttarakhand Education Minister Arvind Pandey’s son along with two others was killed in a road accident at Bareilly area of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

Ankur Pandey (24) along with Munna Giri and Pinku Yadav was killed when the car in which he was travelling rammed into a speeding truck at Faridpur area of Barielly district at around 2p.m., police said.

The bodies were later brought to Udhamsingh Nagar district in the hill state from Bareilly.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and Transport Minister Yashpal Arya flew to Gularbhoj area in Udhamsingh Nagar to condole the death of Pandey’s son and participate in the cremation.

