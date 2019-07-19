Uttarakhand to enact law against benami properties

Dehradun, July 21 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said, here on Sunday, his government would bring a benami property bill in the Assembly to check corruption.

“We will bring a strong law against benami property to control corruption,” Chief Minister said at a function.

Through this law, the government would confiscate all the benami properties and use them for development of schools and hospitals, he said. The Chief Minister pointed out that Parliament had already passed the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, which allowed confiscation of illegal properties.

Stating that the fight against corruption should be carried out like a “dharam yudh”, the Chief Minister said, “We will not tolerate any corrupt official or person, irrespective of his/her position.”

Rawat said his government was committed to provide corruption-free governance and added, the state government had saved crores of rupees by revising estimates of various projects.

Uttarakhand received Rs 16,000 crore investment proposals within 10 months of the investors summit, he added.

