Uttarakhand’s first Teppanyaki Restaurant: Toya

New Delhi, June 10 (IANSlife) Modern restaurant Toya, which draws its inspiration from Chinese, Thai, Korean, and Japanese cuisines, is ready to give its customers a tempting selection of a la carte dishes from local and worldwide favourites on the menu. The restaurant, which is a part of The Westin Resort & Spa Himalayas, entertains guests with a live Teppanyaki show while they take in the scenery of the forested mountainside.

The Westin brand has been a global hospitality leader in wellness for over a decade and The Westin Resort & Spa, Himalayas has become a quintessential property of the brand’s embodiment of wellness. Following the brand’s Eat Well ethos, Toya brings gourmet experiences showcasing the powers of organic, seasonal, and locally sourced ingredients, exemplifying the resort’s commitment to sustainability and nourishment. The menu at Toya has been carefully crafted by Expat Chef Tawee Chaichana, to make it exclusive and sensitive for all flavour palettes and preferences. Teppanyaki is a newly sprung concept in India and the goal is to make Toya synonymous to authentic Teppanyaki along with curating immersive experiences and signature epicurean memories for our discerning guests,” said Vivekananda Saha, Executive Chef – The Westin Resort & Spa, Himalayas

The restaurant’s stunning al fresco eating space is attached and features contemporary and elegant decor for patrons who appreciate being in a natural setting. Toya’s interior design features a lovely fusion of traditional and modern South Asian themes. The floor to ceiling windows fill the restaurant with natural light and give the patrons a peaceful dining experience.

The restaurant offers a unique dining experience with interactive concepts such as Teppanyaki, and a live sushi counter. The menu features an array of vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, including appetisers, main courses, beverages, and desserts. The delectable menu highlights signature dishes such as Yam Som O, Rock Shrimp Tempura, Tom Yam, Asparagus and Avocado Tempura roll, California Roll, Stir Fried Asian Greens, Stir Fried Chicken, Thai Green Curry, Pad Thai Noodles and Vegan Tres Leches. The bar at Toya is an electrifying space offering delectable cocktails and mocktails such as Toyatini, Thai Melon, Shirley ginger for the teetotalers.

