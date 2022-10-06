INDIALIFESTYLE

Uttarkashi Avalanche: 14 rescued, 29 still trapped

At least 14 members of the Nehru Institute Of Mountaineering (NIM) team who got trapped following an avalanche near Draupadi’s Danda-2 mountain peak in Uttarakhand have been rescued while 29 others are still stuck, an official said on Thursday.

The operations to rescue the people continued on Thursday, with a team from the High Altitude Warfare School joining the operations.

The NIM, located in Uttarkashi, has said that nine bodies have been recovered so far, while 29 people are still trapped, out of which many are said to be missing.

The agencies engaged in the rescue operations have been facing difficulties due to the inclement weather.

The students of basic and advanced courses of NIM had went to the peak for training and got stuck following an avalanche on October 4.

