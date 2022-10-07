INDIA

Uttarkashi avalanche: 26 bodies recovered so far, three still missing

NewsWire
0
0

A total of 26 bodies have been recovered so far from the site of an avalanche that struck the Draupadi’s Danda-2 peak in Uttarkashi. A search operation is on for three more missing persons from the team of trainee mountaineers from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM).

Four out of the 26 bodies recovered were moved to the Army Helipad in Harshil, and then taken to the Uttarkashi District Hospital by an ambulance.

Officials said that two Cheetah helicopters are being used for the rescue operation, adding that attempts were being made to transfer the bodies to the Matli helipad which failed due to bad weather, following which the chopper with the bodies was made to land on the Harshil army helipad.

Four bodies were recovered on October 4, 17 on October 6 and seven on Friday by the rescue team.

20221007-172002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UP: SSB jawan booked for raping woman

    Charges against Ahmed Patel manufactured & mischievous: Congress

    Himachal HC allows provisional admission of gifted 8-yr-old girl to Grade...

    Goa to launch Tika Utsav 3.0 from June 13 to ensure...