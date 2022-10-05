INDIA

Uttarkashi Avalanche: Six climbers rescued, says ITBP

NewsWire
0
0

The rescue operation for those trapped in the avalanche at Draupadi’s Danda-2 peak in Uttarkashi resumed on Wednesday.

“Search and rescue operation started for the second day on Wednesday to find the missing trainees of the Nehru Mountaineering Institute (NIM) stranded on Draupadi’s Danda peak in Dokriani Bamak glacier of Uttarkashi. Six climbers were rescued and brought to the Matli base on Wednesday while the search for more than 25 persons still stranded is in progress,” said an official from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

Officials said that all the evacuated persons are being sent to the district hospital in Uttarkashi after being provided first-aid. It has also been reported that help from many agencies, including the army and ITBP, has been sought for the search and rescue operations.

There have been reports of several bodies being seen on the summit, ever since the team of 41 mountaineers got trapped due to an avalanche on Tuesday. The State Disaster Management Authority has so far confirmed the death of four individuals.

20221005-175404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kerala CM leaves for Europe tour

    2023 will see Kashmir on the Railway canvas

    Gujarat or Chhattisgarh model people to decide: Baghel

    Vaccination timing in Delhi increased to 9 p.m.