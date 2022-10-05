The rescue operation for those trapped in the avalanche at Draupadi’s Danda-2 peak in Uttarkashi resumed on Wednesday.

“Search and rescue operation started for the second day on Wednesday to find the missing trainees of the Nehru Mountaineering Institute (NIM) stranded on Draupadi’s Danda peak in Dokriani Bamak glacier of Uttarkashi. Six climbers were rescued and brought to the Matli base on Wednesday while the search for more than 25 persons still stranded is in progress,” said an official from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

Officials said that all the evacuated persons are being sent to the district hospital in Uttarkashi after being provided first-aid. It has also been reported that help from many agencies, including the army and ITBP, has been sought for the search and rescue operations.

There have been reports of several bodies being seen on the summit, ever since the team of 41 mountaineers got trapped due to an avalanche on Tuesday. The State Disaster Management Authority has so far confirmed the death of four individuals.

