Uzbek man, who tried to smuggle gold at IGI, caught from Chandigarh Airport

An Uzbek man, who fled to Chandigarh Airport to take a Dubai flight, after his attempt to smuggle 3,208 gram gold failed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here, was held before he could board it, a Customs official said on Sunday.

“He had left the gold hidden in a trolley and has fled to Chandigarh. We detained him over there on Saturday and brought him back to Delhi,” said the official.

“The man had concealed 15 gold chains and 17 semi-spherical gold items totally weighing 3,208 grams, worth Rs 1,68,24,051, inside the luggage trolley. But realising that he might be caught, he left the trolley nearby an X-ray machine on April 13 and left the airport,” the official added.

The gold items were recovered on the same day. After investigation, the accused was identified and it was learnt that he had planned to flee to Dubai from Chandigarh. The information was shared with officials there and he was held and later brought back to the IGI Airport.

“The recovered gold has been seized under Section 110 of Customs Act and the accused passenger has been placed under arrest under Section 104,” the official said.

