Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has been re-elected with 87.1 per cent of the vote cast in a snap election, the country’s Central Election Commission said on Monday.

Candidate of the Liberal Democratic Party of Uzbekistan, Mirziyoyev promised in his pre-election campaign that he would continue his reform agenda to liberalize the economy and develop green energy, education, health, and tourism, as well as to better protect people’s fundamental freedoms, reports Xinhua news agency.

Other presidential candidates include Ulugbek Inoyatov from the People’s Democratic Party of Uzbekistan, Robakhon Makhmudova from the Social Democratic Party of Uzbekistan “Adolat” and Abdushukur Khamzayev from the Ecological Party of Uzbekistan.

Sunday’s snap election came after a referendum was held in April on a new constitution that amended over half of the main law.

After approving the referendum results, Mirziyoyev announced on May 8 that the country would hold a snap presidential election.

Mirziyoyev previously won presidential elections in 2016 and 2021.

2023071036881