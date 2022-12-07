Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has signed a decree pardoning 402 convicts on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the country’s constitution, the state news agency UzA said.

Uzbekistan celebrates its Constitution Day on December 8, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the report, 17 of those pardoned are foreign citizens, 63 are women, 26 are more than 60-years-old, and 19 are persons who participated in the activities of banned organisations.

Mirziyoyev has adopted presidential pardoning of convicts since he assumed office in 2016. Besides, the Uzbek Senate announces each year a larger prisoner amnesty involving hundreds of inmates.

20221208-033801