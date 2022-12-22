SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Uzbekistan delivers humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

NewsWire
0
0

Uzbekistan has delivered 170 ton of humanitarian aid to neighbouring Afghanistan, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said.

The aid cargo, including flour, rice, wheat, vegetable oil, canned food, clothes and shoes, were handed over to the Afghan side in the border town of Hairatan, it added on Thursday.

Uzbekistan shares a 144-km border with Afghanistan, with road and railway connections on a bridge over the Amu Darya river, Xinhua news agency reported.

Uzbekistan has been participating in and rallying international support for projects that would strengthen peace in Afghanistan.

20221223-034601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shehbaz affirms Pak’s ‘firm resolve’ to fast-track Chinese projects

    SAFF Women’s Championship: India blank Pakistan 3-0 in opener

    Nawaz-Zardari nexus destroying Pakistan economy: Imran

    US maintains sanctions pressure on Taliban, restrictions to finances