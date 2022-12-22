Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and visiting President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev have signed agreements on union (allied) relations and the demarcation of the Uzbek-Kazakh border, the Uzbek President’s press service said.

“The agreement on the demarcation of the state border testifies to the strength of our ties and serves the cause of peace and security in the region,” Mirziyoyev was quoted as saying on Thursday.

“Our border has always been and remains the border of friendship and good neighbourliness.”

The delegations of the two sides also signed 15 intergovernmental and other documents to boost trade, cooperation in energy, chemical industry, transport and logistics sectors, it said.

According to the press service, during the visit trade contracts and investment agreements worth $8 billion were signed, Xinhua news agency reported.

The annual trade volume between the two Central Asian states is expected to reach $5 billion by the end of this year.

