Uzbekistan, Singapore agree to enhance cooperation in public administration, personal training

Uzbekistan and Singapore have agreed to enhance cooperation in the education, transport and healthcare sectors, and in training Uzbek civil servants, the state news agency UzA said.

The agreements were reached during a one-day state visit of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Singapore on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The two sides also signed agreements on trade and economic cooperation, and establishment of an Uzbek-Singaporean investment fund with an authorised capital of $500 million, the report said.

According to UzA, a Uzbek-Singaporean joint design and engineering centre will be established in Uzbekistan to improve urban infrastructure and communications, construction and landscaping.

20230118-043003

