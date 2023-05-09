Uzbekistan will hold early presidential elections on July 9 after adopting a renewed constitution, an official decree said.

Addressing Parliament, the government and other state bodies, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said that the new constitution sets urgent new political, social and economic tasks, reports Xinhua news agency.

Mirziyoyev said that under the new constitution, the presidential election needs to take into account that “all branches of power are being reformed”.

The referendum held on April 30 approved a package of constitutional amendments, including extending presidential terms from five to seven years.

The sitting President, who won two consecutive presidential elections in 2016 and 2021, can now run for two seven-year terms under the new constitution.

“In the current situation, when acute and complex processes are taking place around the world and in the region, the most urgent and important issue is the search and implementation of the correct and effective development path,” said Mirziyoyev.

